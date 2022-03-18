Fissures emerge in Durgiana Temple management panel

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 17

A controversy has erupted following an incident occurred during the recent visit of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal to the Durgiana Temple.

Security personnel and administrative officials had advised them against visiting the Durgiana committee hall after paying obeisance at the temple following an alleged ruckus. The Durgiana management committee members were waiting in the hall for honouring the dignitaries.

Ramesh Sharma, president of the committee, in a press conference here on Thursday accused Somdev Sharma, who claims himself to be the patron of the management committee, of creating an unruly scene. Somdev was being sheltered by a management committee member.

Ramesh said Somdev was not even a member of the committee. This was third such incident in which visiting dignitaries did not visit the committee hall for getting honoured. It had brought a bad repute to the shrine. A notice was served on the committee member sheltering him.

On the other hand, Somdev Sharma refuted the allegations saying that the ruckus was created when Ramesh Sharma used an abusive language in the committee hall. The committee president said he was thrown out of the hall by armed persons at the behest of the committee management. He said he had lodged a complaint with the police commissioner in this regard.

Factionalism has erupted in the management committee with blames and counter-blames continuing between the two groups over the recent developments.