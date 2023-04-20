Fissures in union protesting over Khehra's transfer

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 19

Cracks seem to have developed in the employee organisations which had recently come together to oppose the transfer of Gursharan Singh Khehra, Deputy Chief Engineer, Powercom, Tarn Taran circle. The organisations had unitedly just two days back on April 17 staged a demonstration in Tarn Taran, condemning the transfer of the Deputy Chief Engineer.

Major Singh Mallia, Gurbhej Singh Dhillon, Gurpreet Singh Mannan, Mangal Singh Tharu, Harbhajan Singh Patti, Harjinder Singh Chauhan and a number of other leaders of different employee unions besides the pensioners had declare to depart away from the agitation.

The signatories said that the demonstration on April 17 was to be convened by the Engineers Association but leaders from some other organisations took the stage under their control. As a result, leaders of employee unions, pensioners and the Engineers Association were kept away from the stage.

The union leaders who had left the platform said they would not attend the proposed meeting on April 20 convened to chalk out the next course of the agitation. .