Fit India bike rally reaches Amritsar

Amritsar, September 10
The Fit India Freedom Moto Ride, which was flagged off in New Delhi on Friday by Home Minister Amit Shah, reached Amritsar today. The bikers were greeted with garlands at the Golden Gate, as volunteers of the Nehru Yuva Kendra welcomed the cross-country expedition.
The biker expedition will cover 18,000 km across the country in just 75 days. “The aim is to celebrate 75 years of independence by visiting historic sites in the country. It also aims to create awareness regarding physical and mental fitness among citizens,” shared Ambika, one of the riders.
Bikers across different age groups are taking part on this expedition. The rally reached Wagah-Attari border. Two films based on the Partition were screened there as a part of a two-day special film festival.
