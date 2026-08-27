Five arrested in separate drug cases in Tarn Taran district

Five people, including a woman, were arrested from different parts of the district on charges of possessing and allegedly dealing in heroin, police said.

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A team from Patti city police, led by SHO Sub-Inspector Vipin Kumar, arrested two people, including a woman, and recovered 45 grams of heroin and Rs 1,150 in suspected drug proceeds.

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The accused were identified as Mandeep Kaur, a resident of Ward No 8, Mohalla Chathuan, Patti, and Balwinder Singh, a resident of Ward No 14, Guru Nanak Colony, Patti.

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Police said Rs 1,150 in suspected drug money was recovered from Mandeep Kaur. A case has been registered under Sections 21-B, 27-A, 29, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In a separate incident, Chabal police recovered 60 grams of heroin from Major Singh, a resident of Mannan village.

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Meanwhile, Tarn Taran city police arrested two more people and allegedly recovered five grams of heroin from them. The accused were identified as Palwinder Singh alias Ladi, a resident of Palasaur village, and Hardeep Singh alias Deepu, a resident of Kakka Kandiala.

Cases under relevant sections of the NDPS Act have been registered at the respective police stations, police said.