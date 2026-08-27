DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Five arrested in separate drug cases in Tarn Taran district

Five arrested in separate drug cases in Tarn Taran district

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 01:22 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
For representation only.
Advertisement

Five people, including a woman, were arrested from different parts of the district on charges of possessing and allegedly dealing in heroin, police said.

Advertisement

A team from Patti city police, led by SHO Sub-Inspector Vipin Kumar, arrested two people, including a woman, and recovered 45 grams of heroin and Rs 1,150 in suspected drug proceeds.

Advertisement

The accused were identified as Mandeep Kaur, a resident of Ward No 8, Mohalla Chathuan, Patti, and Balwinder Singh, a resident of Ward No 14, Guru Nanak Colony, Patti.

Advertisement

Police said Rs 1,150 in suspected drug money was recovered from Mandeep Kaur. A case has been registered under Sections 21-B, 27-A, 29, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In a separate incident, Chabal police recovered 60 grams of heroin from Major Singh, a resident of Mannan village.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Tarn Taran city police arrested two more people and allegedly recovered five grams of heroin from them. The accused were identified as Palwinder Singh alias Ladi, a resident of Palasaur village, and Hardeep Singh alias Deepu, a resident of Kakka Kandiala.

Cases under relevant sections of the NDPS Act have been registered at the respective police stations, police said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts