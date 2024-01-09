Five arrested, six weapons recovered

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, January 8

The Counter Intelligence (CI) wing of the Punjab Police have nabbed five persons, including an alleged terrorist Jagdev Singh, and recovered six weapons that includes a pump action gun from their possession during the past five-day operation.

Jagdev was arrested by the CI in a joint operation with Uttar Pradesh police in 2021 from Lucknow. He was currently lodged in Amritsar Central Jail. He was brought on production warrant from jail for interrogation. Besides Jagdev, the CI arrested Ranjodh Singh of Mansoor Kalan, Gurdaspur, Lovepreet Singh, alias Love, of Nawan Pind, Gurjit Singh of Shensara Kalan and Jagdeep Singh of Pandori Waraich during the operation. Their sixth accomplice Navdeep Singh, alias Ghulla, of Randeeplpur village is yet to be arrested.

The police seized four .32 bore pistols, a .12 bore pump action gun and a .30 bore pistol during the operation. At present, Ranjodh Singh and Gurjit Singh were in police remand while the remaining suspects were sent to the judicial custody again.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Balbir Singh and Inspector Inderdeep Singh said a tip-off was received that Ranjodh Singh, Lovepreet Singh and Gurjit Singh, who were lodged in different jails, had provided illegal arms and ammunition to Jagdeep Singh and Navdeep Singh for their criminal activities.

They said the police got information that Jagdeep was coming near flyover located at the Majitha bypass. Immediately, a case was registered at the State Special Operation Cell and search operation launched. His arrest led to the seizure of four .32 bore pistols along with four live cartridges on January 3.

On his interrogation, the police brought Ranjodh and Lovepreet from the Gurdaspur Central Jail and Gurjit Singh from the Amritsar Central Jail on production warrant for further probe on January 6. Later, on disclosure of Ranjodh Singh, the police recovered .12 bore pump action gun and .30 bore pistol along with magazine. Inspector Inderdeep Singh said Jagdev had around 10 cases of arms smuggling registered against him.

