Five arrested with ICE & Glock pistols in Amritsar

The police have dismantled a well organised cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling module with international linkages, leading to the arrest of five accused and recovery of 523 grams of ICE (methamphetamine) and two 9mm Glock pistols. Those arrested have been identified as Satnam Singh alias Bindi (32), a resident of village Kakkar near Lopoke, Raman (33) of Indira Colony, Chabhal Road, Chirag (20) of Khazana Gate, Rishabh (18) of Khazana Gate and Vaibhav (18) of Baba Deep Singh Enclave, Amritsar. All the accused have no previous criminal record.

According to police, during routine patrol and search operations aimed at identifying criminal elements, a police team apprehended Satnam Singh alias Bindi. A personal search led to the recovery of 523 grams of ICE (methamphetamine) and two 9mm Glock pistols from his possession.

During interrogation, Satnam Singh disclosed that he was supplying the recovered ICE drug to four local associates, identified as Raman, Chirag, Rishabh and Vaibhav. Acting promptly on this information, police teams traced, nominated and arrested all four accused from different parts of the city. Further investigation revealed that Satnam Singh was in direct contact with an Australia-based handler, identified as Dhillon, through the encrypted messaging platform Signal. The handler allegedly coordinated the supply of ICE drug and illegal firearms smuggled from Pakistan using drones. Police said the handler deliberately shared only limited identifying details, such as clothing or physical markers of the recipients, to ensure that suppliers and receivers remained unknown to each other, pointing towards a highly insulated and organised smuggling network.

Police officials highlighted that ICE (methamphetamine) is nearly five times more expensive than heroin, underscoring the high commercial value of the recovered contraband and the serious threat it poses to public health and national security. Recoveries made in the case include 523 grams of ICE (methamphetamine) and two 9mm Glock pistols.

Satnam Singh was arrested on February 6 from the area under Gate Hakima police station, while the remaining four accused were arrested on February 9 from the same police station area. The operation was carried out under the supervision of DCP (Detective) Ravinderpal Singh, ADCP-1 Vishaljit Singh, ACP Central Jaspal Singh and Inspector Manjit Kaur, SHO, Gate Hakima police station.

The action was taken through an FIR registered under Sections 22-C, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at Gate Hakima police station, Amritsar. Police said further investigation is underway to trace the forward and backward linkages of the network and identify other persons involved in the cross-border smuggling racket.