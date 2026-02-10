DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Five arrested with ICE & Glock pistols in Amritsar

Five arrested with ICE & Glock pistols in Amritsar

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:15 PM Feb 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar addresses mediapersons on Tuesday.
Advertisement

The police have dismantled a well organised cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling module with international linkages, leading to the arrest of five accused and recovery of 523 grams of ICE (methamphetamine) and two 9mm Glock pistols. Those arrested have been identified as Satnam Singh alias Bindi (32), a resident of village Kakkar near Lopoke, Raman (33) of Indira Colony, Chabhal Road, Chirag (20) of Khazana Gate, Rishabh (18) of Khazana Gate and Vaibhav (18) of Baba Deep Singh Enclave, Amritsar. All the accused have no previous criminal record.

Advertisement

According to police, during routine patrol and search operations aimed at identifying criminal elements, a police team apprehended Satnam Singh alias Bindi. A personal search led to the recovery of 523 grams of ICE (methamphetamine) and two 9mm Glock pistols from his possession.

Advertisement

During interrogation, Satnam Singh disclosed that he was supplying the recovered ICE drug to four local associates, identified as Raman, Chirag, Rishabh and Vaibhav. Acting promptly on this information, police teams traced, nominated and arrested all four accused from different parts of the city. Further investigation revealed that Satnam Singh was in direct contact with an Australia-based handler, identified as Dhillon, through the encrypted messaging platform Signal. The handler allegedly coordinated the supply of ICE drug and illegal firearms smuggled from Pakistan using drones. Police said the handler deliberately shared only limited identifying details, such as clothing or physical markers of the recipients, to ensure that suppliers and receivers remained unknown to each other, pointing towards a highly insulated and organised smuggling network.

Advertisement

Police officials highlighted that ICE (methamphetamine) is nearly five times more expensive than heroin, underscoring the high commercial value of the recovered contraband and the serious threat it poses to public health and national security. Recoveries made in the case include 523 grams of ICE (methamphetamine) and two 9mm Glock pistols.

Satnam Singh was arrested on February 6 from the area under Gate Hakima police station, while the remaining four accused were arrested on February 9 from the same police station area. The operation was carried out under the supervision of DCP (Detective) Ravinderpal Singh, ADCP-1 Vishaljit Singh, ACP Central Jaspal Singh and Inspector Manjit Kaur, SHO, Gate Hakima police station.

Advertisement

The action was taken through an FIR registered under Sections 22-C, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at Gate Hakima police station, Amritsar. Police said further investigation is underway to trace the forward and backward linkages of the network and identify other persons involved in the cross-border smuggling racket.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts