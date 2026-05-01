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Home / Amritsar / Five arrested with illegal weapons in separate operations

Five arrested with illegal weapons in separate operations

Investigations were in progress to trace the source of the weapons and to ascertain the suspects' criminal links

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PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:05 AM May 23, 2026 IST
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The Amritsar (Rural) police have arrested five individuals in two separate incidents under the Arms Act, recovering two illegal pistols, magazines and live cartridges from their possession.

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In the first incident, the Rajasansi police arrested three individuals identified as Manpreet Singh of Saisra Kalan, Jaspreet Singh of Lall Afghanan, and Ajit Singh, alias Jeet, of Saisra Kalan.

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According to officials, a police team stationed at Adda Kukkarwala received a tip-off that the suspects were traveling in a Swift car carrying illegal weapons. The checkpoint party intercepted the vehicle. Although the occupants abandoned the car and attempted to flee on foot, they were apprehended after a brief chase.

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A subsequent search led to the recovery of a .32 bore pistol, a magazine and two live cartridges from Manpreet Singh. Because the accused failed to produce valid documentation for the weapon, a case was registered against them. Further investigation was underway to determine the source of the firearm, the police said.

In the second incident, the Ajnala police arrested Sanjay Hans, alias Sanju, of Bhakna Tara Singh (Kuraingarh), and Anmol of Ajnala. A patrolling party was checking suspicious elements near Adda Mehar Bukhari village when officials spotted two youths approaching from Panjgrain Nijjaran village. Upon noticing the police, the duo attempted to turn back, but were quickly apprehended.

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The police recovered a sophisticated, black .30 bore PX-5 Storm pistol, a magazine and three live cartridges from their possession.

Police officials stated that further investigations were in progress to trace the source of the weapons and to ascertain the suspects’ criminal links. They reiterated that strict action would continue against anyone possessing illegal arms in the district.

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