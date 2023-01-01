Five booked for abducting girl

Tarn Taran, December 31
Five persons, all residents of Rureassal village, have been booked for abducting a girl around a week ago.
The victim’s father, in his complaint to the Sadar police, alleged that the suspect, identified as Anmol Singh, had been harassing her 19-year-old daughter since long. He abducted the girl with the help of four other persons on December 26.
Other suspects have been identified as Anmol’s mother Gurmeet Kaur, his wife Prabh Kaur, Sukhraj Singh and Karan Singh of Rureassal village.
The girl was abducted on the pretext of marriage with Anmol. A case under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC has been registered against the suspects at the Sadar police.
