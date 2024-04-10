Tarn Taran: Five booked for abducting girl on pretext of marriage

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 9

On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, one teenage girl from Narli village falling under the Khalra police station was abducted on the pretext of marriage.

Five persons, including four residents of Narli village, have been nominated as the suspects in a case registered under Sections 363, 366-A and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code by the police.

The victim’s mother in her statement recorded with the police said that the suspects include Arashdeep Singh, his brother Akashdeep Singh, Amrik Kaur and her son Gursewak Singh, all residents of Narli village, and Manjit Kaur, a resident of Patti town.

The victim’s mother said her family went to bed as per routine. The next morning, the family found that the girl was missing from home. She said Arashdeep Singh abducted her daughter by luring her for marriage with the connivance of the other suspects.

Assistant sub-inspector Satnam Singh said after registering a case against five persons, the police had initiated further proceeding into the matter.

#Tarn Taran