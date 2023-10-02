Five booked for murder attempt

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 1

Opposing alleged drug peddlers proved costly when several persons attacked a house of Tola Nangal village resident falling under the Rajasansi police station here yesterday.

The police booked five persons on the charge of attempt to murder, criminal trespass and criminal intimidation while no arrest was made till now.

Harinder Singh (37), a resident of Tola Nangal village, told the police that they had formed a “Nasha mukt committee” (Drug free committee) in the village for opposing peddlers, who were openly selling drugs.

In a complaint, he alleged that a village resident Jasbir Singh used to sell drugs in the area on his bike. He said their panel had lodged a complaint against him with the police.

He alleged that yesterday, Jasbir Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sarabjit Singh and Jugraj Singh, who were carrying sharp weapons, barged into his house and started abusing him and his family.

Harinder said he and his family members ran away from the house. He said the suspects ransacked the house for half-an-hour in their absence.

Following Harinder’s complaint, the Rajasansi police registered a case under Sections 307, 452, 506, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code against five suspects, said Sub-Inspector Gurbax Singh.

He said the antecedents of the suspects were being checked and raids were on to nab them.

