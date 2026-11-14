Five-day 20th PITEX to begin on Dec 3

A large number of businesspersons and industrialists from across India and abroad are expected to participate in the five-day 20th Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX), which will be held in Amritsar from December 3.

Sharing this information, Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh said the Punjab International Trade Expo, organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry with the support of the Punjab Government, would play an important role in promoting trade and industry in the state while also boosting tourism. He said the trade fair had emerged as an important platform for creating new opportunities for Punjab’s business community and strengthening trade partnerships at national and international levels.

The Deputy Commissioner chaired a review meeting with officials of various departments to assess preparations for PITEX-2026. During the meeting, he directed the departments concerned to nominate a nodal officer each to ensure effective coordination and facilitate the prompt resolution of issues during the event.

Dalwinderjit Singh said the Punjab Government was committed to making the state prosperous and vibrant, for which the development of industry, trade and tourism was essential. He added that Amritsar was not only a major attraction for people from across Punjab but also a prominent destination for tourists from around the world.

Advertisement

He further said that over the past 19 years, PITEX had established a distinct identity by bringing businesspersons from India and other countries onto a common platform. Today, the event is no longer confined to commercial activities but has also emerged as an effective platform for showcasing Punjab’s industrial potential, culture and tourism at the international level.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Palvi Mishra, Assistant Commissioner (Municipal Corporation) Rajinder Sharma, Gurikbal Singh from the Industries Department, CA-cum-convener Jaideep Singh, PHD Regional Director Jagyasa Narula, Hardeep Singh, Nipun Aggarwal, Sumit Kumar and officials from various departments attended the meeting.