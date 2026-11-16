Five deceased in Naushehra Pannuan road accident identified

The five people who died in a horrific road accident near Naushehra Pannuan on Saturday have been identified. Their post-mortem examinations were conducted at the Civil Hospital in Tarn Taran on Sunday morning, following which their bodies were handed over to their respective families.

The deceased have been identified as Narinder Singh, a bus driver and resident of Chhajalwadi in Amritsar district; Sehajpreet Singh, the bus driver’s assistant and a resident of Bhittiwala village in Faridkot district; Balbir Singh Bagradi of Faridkot; Avtar Singh, a resident of Balochkera village in Muktsar district; and Lakhwinder Kaur, a resident of Pheloke village in Tarn Taran district, who was riding pillion on the motorcycle involved in the accident.

Meanwhile, 12 injured persons who were undergoing treatment in Tarn Taran have either been referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar or shifted to hospitals closer to their homes. The transfers were made at the request of the patients and their families to make it more convenient for relatives and attendants to look after them.

Dr Surinder Kumar, Senior Medical Officer (SMO) at the Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran, clarified that no accident victim is currently admitted to the hospital. He said that all the injured patients had either been referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar or shifted to hospitals near their respective homes.