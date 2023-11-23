Five drug traffickers nabbed in two cases

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 22

The city police nabbed five drug traffickers in two separate cases here on Wednesday.

In the first case, CIA staff arrested two persons with heroin here today. Those arrested have been identified as Major Singh and Kalu, residents of Chatewali village in Ajnala area. The police recovered 400 grams of heroin and a motorcycle from their possession.

Inspector Binderjit Singh said during checking by a team of officials of CIA-3 Amritsar, two motorcycle riders Major Singh and Kalu (brother) were arrested from Ranjit Avenue in Amritsar. The police recovered 400 grams of heroin and two motorcycles were seized. A case under Sections 21-C, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act, Sections 411 and 473 of the IPC registered at the Ranjit Avenue police station.

Meanwhile, the Verka police nabbed three persons with habit-forming tablets. Those arrested have been identified as Daljit Singh, alias Sonu, of Guru Nanak Nagar at Verka, Yuvraj Singh, alias Jugraj, and Japsimran Singh, alias Jap, residents of Patti Bagge Wali, Verka, Amritsar. The police recovered 2,180 narcotic tablets and a scooter.

Jasbir Singh, SHO, Verka police station, said a team led by ASI Jeevan Singh set up a naka at T-Point in Mohan Nagar Verka as part of the campaign against drug traffickers in the city. During checking, cops intercepted the accused and found 1,980 intoxicating tablets from them. A case was registered and investigation was carried out.

During the investigation, accused Jugraj Singh, alias Yuvraj Singh, said he along with his friend Daljit Singh and his brother Japsimran Singh, alias Jap, and Amritpal Singh were in the business of selling narcotic pills. They are running a medical store at Hundal Market behind Gurdwara Nanaksar at Verka. On his revelation, the police arrested Japsimran Singh with 200 more pills.

Drug Inspector Harpreet Kaur was called to the spot and Tripta medical store, being run by the accused, was also checked. During the search of the medical store, it was found that they do not have any licence to sell medicines. The Drug Inspector sealed the medical store and took possession of all these drugs.