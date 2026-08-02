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Home / Amritsar / Five held for mobile theft, snatching

Five held for mobile theft, snatching

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:12 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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The Jandiala Guru police on Saturday arrested five members of a gang allegedly involved in the sale of stolen and snatched mobile phones.

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They also recovered 57 devices from their possession.

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SHO Harpal Singh said the accused had been identified as Hardev Singh, alias Bheja, of Kabirpur in Kapurthala district, Amritpal Singh of Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar, Tarn Taran road, Rajesh Kumar of Mohkampura, Batala road, Sahil of New Kapoor Nagar, and Rajesh Bansal of Mohan Nagar under Division No. 7, Ludhiana. Their fifth accomplice Ajay Singh of Baba Budha Singh Avenue, Sultanwind, managed to flee.

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The SHO said on receiving information that the accused were engaged in disposing of stolen and snatched mobile phones, they laid a naka near Gehri Mandi and apprehended all five suspects. During the search, 57 mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to have targeted people in religious places and fairs.

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A case has been registered in this connection.

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