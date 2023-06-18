Five held with heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 17

The rural police have arrested five persons in three separate incidents and recovered a total of around 250-gm heroin from their possession. Those arrested were identified as Rojanbir Singh and Manpreet Singh of Raipur Kalan village, Sukhdev Singh of Rasulpur Kalan village, Suraj and Sandeep of Raipur Kalan village. The Jandiala police seized 95-gm heroin from Rojanbir and Manpreet, while 100-gm heroin was seized from Suraj and Sandeep. From Sukhdev, it recovered 52-gm heroin.