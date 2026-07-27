Five inmates booked for attacking two undertrials in Amritsar

The police here have registered a case against five inmates of Amritsar Central Jail for allegedly attacking two undertrials with sharp-edged weapons.

Advertisement

According to a complaint lodged by Assistant Superintendent, Jails, Satnam Singh, the incident stemmed from an old rivalry between the two groups of inmates. The accused have been identified as convict Avtar Singh of Bathinda, undertrial Jaspreet Singh of Ludhiana, convict Tejpal Singh of Rajasansi, undertrial Jagdish Singh of Amritsar and undertrial Mohitpal Singh of Amritsar.

Advertisement

The complainant alleged that the five inmates sharpened iron nails and attacked undertrials Sharanpreet Singh and Kashmir Singh, both residents of Tarn Taran district.

Advertisement

The police have registered an FIR under Sections 115(2), 190 and 191(3) of the BNS along with Sections 42 and 52 of the Prison Act. Further investigation is underway.