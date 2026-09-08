Five kg heroin,15 pistols seized; police quiz two

In a major intelligence-led operation, the Amritsar rural police busted a cross-border narcotics and illegal arms smuggling network with the arrest of two persons. It has recovered 5 kg heroin and 15 pistols, exposing an alleged supply chain involving Pakistan-based contacts and a North America-based handler.

The accused have been identified as Deepak (24) of Rorawala village located near the border in the Attari subdivision and Shubhpreet, alias Shubh, a mobile repair shop worker in the Hall Gate area of Amritsar. Deepak, works as a welder.

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Both suspects had no previous criminal record, the police said.

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DGP, Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav said preliminary questioning had revealed that Deepak allegedly had contacts in Pakistan and was also in touch with a handler based in North America. According to the police, the foreign-based network would provide information about the location of consignments, which were allegedly dropped into the Indian territory from the Pakistan side, allegedly using drones.

IG, Border Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said Deepak used to allegedly collect the consignments after receiving the location and was paid around Rs 10,000 for each pickup. The consignments were subsequently handed over for storage, distribution and supply, allegedly through Shubhpreet. The latter was reportedly paid around Rs 50,000 for facilitating the supply mechanism.

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The police suspect that the two had been active for nearly five months. Investigators are now trying to establish the number of consignments handled by the network and identify those who received the drugs and weapons.

“During interrogation, Deepak told the police that he could not recall how many consignments he had picked up so far,” said Bhullar. The confession has prompted investigators to widen the probe into the network’s operations and its possible links with other smugglers and handlers.

The police are also examining the financial trail and attempting to establish the identity and role of the alleged North America-based handler.

The module came to light following intelligence inputs developed by the Amritsar rural police. A suspected drone sighting in the area during a local sporting event also formed part of the preliminary investigation, officials said.

SSP (Amritsar Rural) Kawalpreet Singh Chahal was monitoring the probe into the seizure. A team comprising local police officials and the station house officer concerned developed the intelligence and subsequently carried out the operation.

The police are expecting further arrests and recoveries as the interrogation of the accused continues.