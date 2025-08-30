Five Landa gang operatives arrested after encounter in Amritsar

The Amritsar City Police Commissionerate claimed to have foiled a major target killing plot with the arrest of five individuals, including a juvenile. The arrested individuals were identified as Karandeep Singh alias Karan (18) from Chaudhariwala in Sarhali, Tarn Taran; Gursewak Singh alias Balli (199) from Luhar, Tarn Taran; Arshdeep Singh (19) from Luhar, Tarn Taran; and Amritpal Singh (18) from Naushehara Pannuan.

The police received specific information that Karan was hiding in the Kot Khalsa area under Islamabad police station and attempted to arrest him. However, he opened fire at the police team, prompting ASI Gurjinder Singh to fire in self-defence, injuring Karan in the right leg. He was subsequently admitted to a hospital for treatment.

According to Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, the initial investigation revealed that Karandeep was associated with the Landa Harike gang, which is linked to foreign-based handlers. These handlers had tasked Karandeep with carrying out a target killing in the area and provided him with logistical support, including weapons and cartridges through cut-out modules at different locations.

The police investigation led to the arrest of Gursewak, Arshdeep, Amritpal, and a juvenile, whose interrogation ultimately led to Karandeep’s identification. A case under the Arms Act and other relevant sections of the BNS was registered against them at Division A police station. The police seized a Glock pistol, 13 live cartridges, and two empty shells from the encounter scene.