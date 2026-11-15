Five leaders vie for AAP ticket from Khadoor Sahib constituency

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is yet to announce its candidate for the Khadoor Sahib Assembly constituency in Tarn Taran, even as several leaders are in hectic parleys to stake claim to the party ticket.

The party has announced candidates for three of the district’s four constituencies, leaving Khadoor Sahib as the only seat where its choice remains unclear.

Sitting MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura considers himself a strong contender for the ticket. However, several other leaders have also intensified their activities in the constituency and are projecting themselves as potential candidates.

Ravinder Singh Brahmpura, who joined the AAP after leaving the Shiromani Akali Dal, is among those seeking the ticket. Bhupinder Singh Bittu Khawaspur, who contested the 2017 Assembly elections as an AAP candidate but later left the party after his defeat, has also continued his activities in the constituency.

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Professor Harpreet Singh Kot is another aspirant. Projecting himself as a well-educated candidate, he claims that his name is being actively discussed within the party, which explains the delay in announcing its nominee.

Engineer Gursharan Singh Khehra, a new face in the race, is also seeking the ticket. He describes himself as a close associate of senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia. Khehra retired as Chief Engineer from Powercom and is also known for his social work in the constituency.

Several other leaders are reportedly staking claim to the ticket. The party’s eventual choice remains to be seen, with the growing number of aspirants raising the possibility of internal differences over the nomination.

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The final decision is likely to depend on the party leadership’s assessment of the candidates’ organisational strength, public support and electoral prospects in the constituency. Until then, the uncertainty over the nomination is keeping local AAP workers guessing.