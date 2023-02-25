Five nabbed with 152-gm heroin in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 24

Five persons were arrested with 152-gm heroin from different places in the district on Thursday.

SP (Investigation) Vishaljit Singh said the Patti city police arrested Ravinder Kaur, a resident of Khalra, with 30-gm heroin. Ravinder was nabbed when she came to meet her husband Ajmer Singh, who is lodged in Patti Sub-Jail. The SP said Ravinder had wrapped the heroin in a cloth bag and when the guards on duty searched the bag, heroin was recovered from it. The couple has been booked under Sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

In another incident a team of local CIA staff arrested Akashdeep Singh, a resident of Manakpur village with 90-gm heroin.

The Chohla Sahib police also arrested Lovjit Singh, alias Ram Singh, of Chohla Sahib with 15-gm heroin. Similarly, the Valtoha police arrested Bhagwan Singh of Kotli Wasawa Singh village and Kuldeep Singh Dipa of Arifke village with 17-gm heroin. Cases under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act have been registered in this regard.