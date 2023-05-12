Five of 55 food samples fail test

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 11

Five out of 55 food samples failed test during the weeklong “Eat Right India” campaign launched by the Health Department, Punjab. The weeklong campaign, an initiative of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), concluded on Thursday.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Sukhbir Kaur today said food safety officers covered far-flung areas, including villages along the LOC, during the weeklong campaign.

“Food business operators as well as the general public voluntarily got food samples tested for a minimal nominal amount,” said Sukhbir Kaur.

The DHO said four awareness campaigns and two training camps were organised during this period. Dr Sukhbir advised people below 18 years to avoid energy drinks. The DHO also stressed on licensing and registration of all food business operators as per the directives of the department. Civil Surgeon Dr GS Rai appreciated the cooperation of people in the effort towards healthier habits.