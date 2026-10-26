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Home / Amritsar / Five vehicles seized in illegal sand mining raids in Amritsar

Five vehicles seized in illegal sand mining raids in Amritsar

Drivers flee as mining officials, rural police conduct raids in Ramdass, Ajnala

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PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:26 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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A vehicle used in illegal mining near Amritsar.
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The Mining Department and the Amritsar Rural Police have seized five vehicles allegedly involved in illegal sand mining and transportation in the Ramdass and Ajnala areas.

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The drivers, meanwhile, managed to flee from the spots, prompting the police to register two separate cases.

Further investigation is on to identify the accused and trace the owners of the seized vehicles.

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Abhishek Sharma, Junior Engineer-cum-Mining Officer, said a joint team of the Mining and Drainage Department was patrolling Kot Razada and Bedi Chhinna villages, where illegal sand excavation has been reported repeatedly. During the operation, the team seized two tractor-trailers and handed these over to the police for further investigation.

In a separate operation, the Ajnala police seized three vehicles, including a “gharooka”, used for transporting sand. The persons involved fled before they could be apprehended.

The latest seizures have once again brought the persistent problem of illegal sand mining in the Ajnala-Ramdass border belt into focus. Despite repeated raids, registration of cases and seizure of vehicles, the activity continues to surface in the region.

In August, the Mining Department and the Ajnala police had unearthed three suspected illegal mining sites at Ballarwal village and seized three trucks carrying around 1,500 cubic feet of sand. The drivers and other persons allegedly involved in excavation and loading had also escaped.

Later that month, nine tippers and trucks were challaned during a drive across Sarangdev, Ballarwal, Sahowal, Khanwal and adjoining areas. In October, a joint team detected illegal excavation at Kot Sidhu village, where three JCB machines and seven tippers were found at the site, but those involved managed to escape.

The Ravi river belt has also witnessed repeated complaints of unauthorised excavation, with concerns raised over damage to riverbeds, agricultural land and embankments. Earlier reports have highlighted how fresh excavation was detected at locations where the authorities had already taken action.

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