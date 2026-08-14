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Home / Amritsar / Flag march by Amritsar police

Flag march by Amritsar police

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:39 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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A flag march by the Amritsar Police. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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The city police on Thursday took out a flag march as part of their drive to strengthen security arrangements ahead of the Independence Day.

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The march, led by Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill, commenced at Guru Nanak Stadium. Police personnel passed through various roads and chowks.

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The exercise aimed at reinforcing security arrangements, ensuring heightened vigilance across the city.

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Gill said officials had been directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

He added that the areas in focus were public places, vital installations and areas witnessing large gatherings.

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Night domination operations would also continue, the Police Commissioner said.

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