Flag march by Amritsar police

The city police on Thursday took out a flag march as part of their drive to strengthen security arrangements ahead of the Independence Day.

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The march, led by Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill, commenced at Guru Nanak Stadium. Police personnel passed through various roads and chowks.

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The exercise aimed at reinforcing security arrangements, ensuring heightened vigilance across the city.

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Gill said officials had been directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

He added that the areas in focus were public places, vital installations and areas witnessing large gatherings.

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Night domination operations would also continue, the Police Commissioner said.