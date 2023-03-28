Flight to Gatwick starts

Amritsar, March 27
Air India today started a direct flight between Amritsar and Gatwick from Shri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport.
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia participated in the inaugural ceremony through video conferencing. The frequency of the flight will be three days a week.
Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash, officials of the Airport Authority of India, Air India and CSIF personnel were present at the airport during the inauguration.
