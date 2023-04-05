FLO launches 'Doctor on Wheels'

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 4

FICCI FLO Amritsar chapter today commenced its sixth year with Himani Arora taking over as the chairperson for 2023-24.

Initiating the calendar for its social responsibility initiatives, city FLO chapter today launched its ‘Doctor on Wheels’ campaign, in presence of actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood and country’s first female formula racing champion Humaira Mushtaq.

Sonu also announced that he will collaborate with FICCI FLO Amritsar chapter for a series of humanitarian initiatives in near future.

Himani, while informing about the Doctor on Wheels campaign, said, “Health is our priority project and we wish to take it a step higher this year with our initiative— ‘Doctor on Wheels’. The aim of this initiative is to bring quality healthcare services to the doorsteps of those who are in need, especially in remote and underprivileged areas. Our ‘Doctor on Wheels’ will provide primary health care services including check-ups, treatments, and medicines at no cost. With the latest medical equipment and highly trained medical staff, we aim to improve the health and well-being of the people.”

The Doctor on Wheels is a fully-equipped mobile van permanently dedicated to medical purpose. It has an inbuilt pharmacy and laboratory and the speciality of the health care service will change from time to time to cater to all the needs of the health sector. “The van will be stationed in rotation at villages, outside gurudwaras, slum areas and other places where the need arises. A specialist/able doctor will always be on board along with assistant,” informed Himani.

The event also saw the presence of Humaira Mushtaq, the first female circuit car racer from J&K. Humaira was felicitated with the Flo Game Changer Accolade award for her incredible achievements, including making a podium finish in the MRF Indian National Racing Championship in Chennai.

“It is the most important and most overwhelmed sector and it requires all hands on the deck. I believe that if we as a society, lend our support and decide to help even one person or family, several people in need can benefit from it,” Sonu said.