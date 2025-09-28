Flood relief: Group of artistes, writers, poets adopt Dojjowal

As rebuilding efforts continue in Ajnala, Ramdas areas in the district, where heavy losses have been reported due to the swelling waters of the Ravi, now some artistes, writers and members of Majha House, Sanjha Punjab collective, have joined the relief efforts there.

Adopting a village called Dojjowal in Ajnala, the team comprising Arvinder Chamak, Jasmeet Nayar, Mandira Nayar, Gurpratap Khairah and some others distributed medical supplies and also interacted with some villagers to know the ground situation.

“We had initially distributed cattle feed, pickle and medicines at Gaggomahal and Longomahal villages. Later, we decided to adopt Dojjowal village, which was among the worst affected in the recent floods. There are homes that require structural repair, and people have lost their belongings and almost all household items. So, we are now visiting the village to arrange for the relief and ensure that we contribute in rebuilding,” said Chamak, who is a renowned poet and member of the Majha House.

They are working in collaboration with the district administration teams and ASHA workers on the ground to distribute medicines and nutrition supplies for women and kids.

Chamak said that the emphasis was not just on emergency relief, but on longer term infrastructure and amenities. “The local schools, playgrounds and roads have been damaged and we are helping to restore them through collaborative efforts. A door-to-door survey is being done to know what kind of relief is most urgently required here,” he further said.