Flood scars linger as repairs of Ajnala schools continue

With reports of some rivers and dams receiving heavy inflows this monsoon season, people of the border district, particularly Ajnala, have once again been reminded of the devastating floods of last year.

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Last year’s flood dealt a crippling blow to the school infrastructure in Ajnala. As per the data compiled by the Punjab Education Department, the buildings of four schools were completely damaged and 14 others suffered partial damage. Many of these school buildings are still under construction.

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Automobile giant Mahindra & Mahindra has completed the reconstruction of three government primary schools at Gaggar, Samrai and Machiwala. Chinmaya Mission is continuing the reconstruction of Government High School, Machiwala.

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The state government under its flagship scheme “Mission Chardi Kala” allocated a little over Rs 3 crore for repair and reconstruction of 14 schools in flood-affected Ajnala. Under the project, the repair and reconstruction of several government school buildings is still underway in Ajnala border subdivision, which was battered by the swollen waters of the Ravi last monsoon.

The schools were closed for the summer vacation when floods hit the border subdivision and reopened only in the last week of September. Repair and reconstruction of rooms, toilets, kitchen and restoration of water supply at Government Primary School (GPS) Samrai and Shehzada villages is underway.

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The construction of two classrooms (including furniture and interactive panel), along with one MDM kitchen, separate toilets for boys and girls and drinking water facility is underway at Amb Nangal village. Construction of two classrooms (including furniture and interactive panel), one MDM kitchen, two toilets for boys and girls, and drinking water facility is being taken up at GPS Ghonewala village. Construction of two classrooms (including furniture and interactive panel), one MDM kitchen, two toilets for boys and girls is underway at GPS Gilianwali village.

Other projects undertaken are construction of one classroom (including furniture and interactive panel) at GPS Pachian village, construction of one classroom (including furniture and interactive panel) at GPS Jattan village, construction of one MDM kitchen and one toilet for girls at GPS Mandranwala, one toilet for boys at GPS Malakpur, construction of one classroom (including furniture and interactive panel) at GPS Sultan Mahal village, construction of one classroom (including furniture and interactive panel) at GPS Kurallian village, one MDM kitchen at Kotli Korotana, two toilets for boys and girls at Wasava Singh Wali village, drinking water facility at GPS Kurallian village, construction of one classroom (including furniture and interactive panel) at GPS Nepal and GPS Jons Mohar villages.