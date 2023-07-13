Flood situation likely to worsen in Tarn Taran district

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 12

The flood situation in the border district of Tarn Taran is likely to worsen in the coming days. Officials say the situation would turn critical when water released from the Pong Dam into the Beas river reaches the district.

At the Harike head works, the confluence site of the Beas and the Sutlej, 2.14 cusecs of water flowed downstream on Wednesday and 2.13 cusecs on Tuesday.

There was a breach in Dhusi Bundh in Ghadunm and Muthianwala villages on Wednesday night. The floodwater entered some BSF posts from where jawans were shifted to other places. Residents of 50 flooded villages are still waiting to be evacuated to safer places.

The administration with the help of residents has started strengthening banks of the Dhusi Bundh. JCB machines, tractors-trailers and tippers have been sent for plugging breaches in the bundh and for other works.

Deputy Commissioner Baldeep Kaur, SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan and officials of departments concerned are supervising the repair of the Dhusi Bundh.

MGNREGA workers, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response force (SDRF) have been deployed at the sites.

Seven relief camps have been set up at government schools in Harike, Dubli, Kot Budha, Bhangala, Khemkaran, Talwandi Sobha Singh and Sabhra villages where 35 families have taken shelter.

The administration has arranged motorboats for the evacuation of residents of 30 villages under serious threat of floods, but failed to provide diesel to run them.

The residents of Kutiwala, Sabhra, Ghrunm, Gullewala, Malahwala, Bhura Hathar, Gagreke, Bheneke, Gudaike, Jhugian Peer Bakhash, Radhalke, Ram Singhwala, Muthianwala have lodged their protest over diesel not being provided to run motorboats.

People complained that there was an acute shortage of dry and green fodder for cattle.

