 Flood threat ruled out as water level recedes in Ravi : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Flood threat ruled out as water level recedes in Ravi

Flood threat ruled out as water level recedes in Ravi

Gorkha Regiment at Dera Baba Nanak rescues 200 people

Flood threat ruled out as water level recedes in Ravi

Cabinet Minister Laljit Bhullar (centre) visits flood-hit areas near the Harike barrage in Tarn Taran on Tuesday. Tribune photo



Tribune Reporters

Amritsar, July 11

Flood threat in the district was ruled out as the flow of water receded in Ravi at the gauge installed at Dharamkot, a place in adjoining Dera Baba Nanak, from where it enters the district.

Rain abates, not problems: (Clockwise) Roads of Gidderpindi village flooded after a breach in Dhusi Bundh along the Sutlej in Shahkot; flood-affected people in villages along the bundh in Shahkot; an Army soldier provides food to flood-hit families in Jalandhar; a completely damaged road in Garhshankar after rain fury; and flood- hit people at villages along the Sutlej in Shahkot. Photos: Malkiat SIngh

Engineers of the Department of Water Resources said there was no threat of floods at present as the level of water has gone down to between 50,000 to 60,000 cusecs. On the other hand, the level of water in Beas was already said to be out of danger here. The threat from Ravi river was also now subsiding.

The district administration is still keeping a vigil over the situation. In peak time, from the night of July 9 to the midnight of July 10, about 2.75 lakh cusecs of water passed through.

Meanwhile, a press release issued here today by the Army stated that yesterday at around 5 pm, water level in the Ravi suddenly rose above danger level, cutting off Kasowal and Ghanieke Bet villages. More than 300 people including children and women got stranded and were in need of being rescued. Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal along with SDM Ajnala visited the affected areas to review the situation. Witnessing the worsening condition, the Gorkha Regiment stationed at Dera Baba Nanak was requisitioned for rescue operations. The Army rescued over 200 people including women, children and the elderly. The situation is being continuously monitored.

50 villages near Harike hit

Tarn Taran: With nearly 2.5 lakh cusecs of water reaching downstream at Harike head-works near here on Tuesday, at least 50 villages have been affected due to the surging waters caused by heavy rain upstream. Harike head-works is the confluence of rivers Beas and Sutlej in Tarn Taran district.

As per the official figures, the flow of water, as recorded on Monday, was only around 70,000 cusecs.

Sources in the department revealed that the flow of water could further increase with more water getting released in Sutlej and Beas rivers. In most of the 50 villages affected by the floods, residents reported that over 10 feet high water had entered the residential and agricultural areas.

After the situation worsened on Tuesday, Cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar along with Deputy Commissioner Baldeep Kaur and SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan visited the area and took stock of the efforts being made to provide relief to the residents. The official statement released by the district administration stated that the villages affected by the floods include Ghrunm, Kutiwala, Gullewala, Malahwala, Bhura Hathar, Gagreke, Bhainike, Gudaike, Dumniwal, Bhauwala, Bhojeke, Ballarke, Jallloke, Toot, Jhugian Peer Bakhash, Radhalke, Ram Singh Wala, Muthianwala and Sabnhar, among others.

Keeping in view the problem faced by the residents, the district administration has converted seven government schools into relief camps. However, a large numbers of residents are preferring to go to their relatives, instead of shifting to these relief camps. The residents of the affected areas stated that they are finding it difficult to move their milch cattle as they move slowly and require a large space. During his visit to the area, minister Bhullar personally helped in evacuating six families stranded in Gharuan village.

Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra, a local farmer leader said that crops in thousands of acres of land had been washed away. He also pointed at the acute shortage of dry and green fodder for the animals.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Ambala police issue traffic advisory, vehicular movement restored on Chandigarh-Ambala highway

2
Trending

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: Several hotels offer free stay and meals to stranded tourists

3
Punjab

Rescue work on as several areas flooded in Punjab's Patiala, Jalandhar

4
Haryana

Weather clears in rain-battered Punjab, Haryana; authorities step up relief efforts

5
Himachal

Chandigarh-Shimla highway reopens for traffic

6
Punjab

Punjab BJP must shed 'junior ally' tag, says Sunil Jakhar as he takes over as state party chief

7
Entertainment

Meet the man Katrina Kaif spent most time with in last 20 years

8
Nation

Double murder rocks Bengaluru: Ex-employee allegedly kills CEO, managing director of tech firm

9
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi taken ill, admitted to hospital in Punjab's Faridkot

10
Business

GST Council approves 28 pc tax on online gaming; clarifies on taxation of utility vehicle

Don't Miss

View All
‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

Top News

Monsoon fury: Rain ebbs in most parts of North, two-day red alert in Uttarakhand

Monsoon fury: Rain ebbs in most parts of North, two-day red alert in Uttarakhand

Punjab got 100% excess rainfall: IMD

‘Illegal’: SC sets aside extension to ED chief, asks govt to choose successor

‘Illegal’: SC sets aside extension to ED chief, asks govt to choose successor

Sedans off highest GST slab; Appellate Tribunal by Aug 1

Sedans off highest GST slab; Appellate Tribunal by Aug 1

Indian Muslims’ involvement in global terrorism incredibly low, says Doval

Indian Muslims’ involvement in global terrorism incredibly low, says Doval

Asserts no one in country under threat because of ideology

10 from Myanmar with bullet injuries detained in Manipur

10 from Myanmar with bullet injuries detained in Manipur

Not linked to ongoing violence, say security officials


Cities

View All

Rainwater, slush at Vallah mandi an invitation to vector-borne diseases

Rainwater, slush at Vallah mandi an invitation to vector-borne diseases

Railways gets quarters vacated from six illegal occupants

3 members of Bhagwanpuria gang arrested from Mathura

Knotty affair: Lay dangling cables underground, say New Golden Avenue residents

Pathetic parks: Residents disappointed over poor maintenance of Khandwala park

2 dead, 1 missing as car falls into rivulet in Mohali

2 dead, 1 missing as car falls into rivulet in Mohali

Mohali residents’ anger spills on to road

22 relief centres set up in Mohali district

Snarl-ups on Housing Board light stretch

Two bridges over Sukhna Choe washed away

Apex court stays NGT order asking Delhi L-G to head ‘clean Yamuna’ panel

Apex court stays NGT order asking Delhi L-G to head ‘clean Yamuna’ panel

Yamuna breaches danger mark, evacuation begins in Delhi

Delhi FM opposes move to bring GST under ED purview

14 villages of Sultanpur Lodhi also inundated

14 villages of Sultanpur Lodhi also inundated

Kalia Colony residents build bundh along Kala Sanghian drain

Volunteers begin plugging Dhusi Bundh breach

Woman among seven held in kidnapping case

Garhshankar takes stock as surging waters recede

Swollen Buddha Nullah wreaks havoc

Swollen Buddha Nullah wreaks havoc

Sutlej water level decreases slightly, residents still keep vigil

15-year-old boy feared drowned

Five Dakha youths went missing in HP traced near Kullu

People suffer as over 50 villages inundated

As rescue operations continue in dist, Army plays major role

As rescue operations continue in Patiala district, Army plays major role

Ministers visit areas affected by floods in Patiala

Sanjeev Sharma Kalu re-elected Youth Congress chief

5 taken ill in ammonia gas leak at Mandi Gobindgarh