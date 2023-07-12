Flood threat ruled out as water level recedes in Ravi

Tribune Reporters

Amritsar, July 11

Flood threat in the district was ruled out as the flow of water receded in Ravi at the gauge installed at Dharamkot, a place in adjoining Dera Baba Nanak, from where it enters the district.

Rain abates, not problems: (Clockwise) Roads of Gidderpindi village flooded after a breach in Dhusi Bundh along the Sutlej in Shahkot; flood-affected people in villages along the bundh in Shahkot; an Army soldier provides food to flood-hit families in Jalandhar; a completely damaged road in Garhshankar after rain fury; and flood- hit people at villages along the Sutlej in Shahkot. Photos: Malkiat SIngh

Engineers of the Department of Water Resources said there was no threat of floods at present as the level of water has gone down to between 50,000 to 60,000 cusecs. On the other hand, the level of water in Beas was already said to be out of danger here. The threat from Ravi river was also now subsiding.

The district administration is still keeping a vigil over the situation. In peak time, from the night of July 9 to the midnight of July 10, about 2.75 lakh cusecs of water passed through.

Meanwhile, a press release issued here today by the Army stated that yesterday at around 5 pm, water level in the Ravi suddenly rose above danger level, cutting off Kasowal and Ghanieke Bet villages. More than 300 people including children and women got stranded and were in need of being rescued. Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal along with SDM Ajnala visited the affected areas to review the situation. Witnessing the worsening condition, the Gorkha Regiment stationed at Dera Baba Nanak was requisitioned for rescue operations. The Army rescued over 200 people including women, children and the elderly. The situation is being continuously monitored.

50 villages near Harike hit

Tarn Taran: With nearly 2.5 lakh cusecs of water reaching downstream at Harike head-works near here on Tuesday, at least 50 villages have been affected due to the surging waters caused by heavy rain upstream. Harike head-works is the confluence of rivers Beas and Sutlej in Tarn Taran district.

As per the official figures, the flow of water, as recorded on Monday, was only around 70,000 cusecs.

Sources in the department revealed that the flow of water could further increase with more water getting released in Sutlej and Beas rivers. In most of the 50 villages affected by the floods, residents reported that over 10 feet high water had entered the residential and agricultural areas.

After the situation worsened on Tuesday, Cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar along with Deputy Commissioner Baldeep Kaur and SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan visited the area and took stock of the efforts being made to provide relief to the residents. The official statement released by the district administration stated that the villages affected by the floods include Ghrunm, Kutiwala, Gullewala, Malahwala, Bhura Hathar, Gagreke, Bhainike, Gudaike, Dumniwal, Bhauwala, Bhojeke, Ballarke, Jallloke, Toot, Jhugian Peer Bakhash, Radhalke, Ram Singh Wala, Muthianwala and Sabnhar, among others.

Keeping in view the problem faced by the residents, the district administration has converted seven government schools into relief camps. However, a large numbers of residents are preferring to go to their relatives, instead of shifting to these relief camps. The residents of the affected areas stated that they are finding it difficult to move their milch cattle as they move slowly and require a large space. During his visit to the area, minister Bhullar personally helped in evacuating six families stranded in Gharuan village.

Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra, a local farmer leader said that crops in thousands of acres of land had been washed away. He also pointed at the acute shortage of dry and green fodder for the animals.