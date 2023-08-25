Flooded border villages pose challenge to BSF

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 24

As the rivers along the Indo-Pak border raging with floodwaters have left the Border Security Force (BSF) outposts inundated and damaged the barbed wire fencing, keeping a close watch on the nefarious activities of Pakistan-based anti-national entities has become a major challenge not only for the border force but also for the Punjab Police.

The smugglers are using flooded rivers for sneaking in huge quantity of narcotics if in the recent seizures by the BSF and the Punjab Police are anything to go by.

During recent past, the police have seized 147 kg of heroin this month in Ferozepur and Amritsar districts. The Beas, Sutlej and Ravi rivers are in spate because of heavy rains in the hills.

A BSF official wishing not to be named said, “Our jawans have unwavering courage and sense of duty. Despite huge challenge by recent flooding in the border belt, our personnel are maintaining round-the-clock vigil.”

The Special Task Force (STF) had yesterday confiscated 41 kg of heroin from three smugglers identified as Agyapal Singh of Ghumrai village, Ranjodh Singh of Mehmed Mandara Wala village and Sandeep Singh of Panj Garaya village. The trio was currently in six-day police custody for further interrogation.

The contraband was smuggled from Dariya Musa border village in the Ramdass area of the Ajnala subdivision, the investigations revealed. The contraband was smuggled by a Pakistani smuggler identified as Tarique Mohammad, said a senior official of the STF preferring anonymity. He was privy to the investigations. The STF had continued the search in the border villages along the river. However, they had found nothing till the filing of this report. Mukhtar Rai, Assistant Inspector General (AIG), STF, said the consignment was smuggled around six days ago. He said Agyapal had contacts with Pakistan-based drug smugglers while his links with cross border intelligence agencies were being looked into. He was the kingpin of the racket, the AIG said.

The consignment was concealed in the cattle shed of Ranjodh Singh, alias Rana, the AIG said.

