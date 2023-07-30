Floods bring to fore sharp divide between villagers, city residents in times of adversity

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Dera Baba Nanak, July 29

The recent floods have brought to surface the sharp divide that exists between villagers and city residents when it comes to tackling natural calamities.

Villagers used traditional old-school ideas of the past to wage a war against floodwaters. On the other hand, people living in cities failed to rise to the occasion. In fact they remained busy posting pictures on social media sites.

“This time, villagers repeatedly proved that it is one’s reaction to the adversity and not adversity itself that defines a person’s character during a natural calamity. In comparison, city folks remained busy playing the blame-game, holding the administration responsible for everything that went wrong,” admitted an official present at the Kartarpur corridor.

Old-timers in villages living near the International Border asserted that if they could face the shelling of the 1971 war and handle the 1988 floods, nothing could stop them from keeping waters at bay this time too.

How the corridor was saved is a story in itself. As news spread that waters of the Ravi river were on the verge of entering the main building, Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal and BSF officers rushed to the spot.

As many as 150 villagers, who had gathered there, were adamant that a bundh (temporary embankment) should immediately be constructed. Officials were not in favour of the idea as the water level had started receding.

Even as discussions were going on, villagers started constructing an embankment with their hands, spades and shovels. After an hour or so, they triumphed. They had saved the corridor using their own unconventional methods. Above all, they displayed tremendous resolve and tenacity to overcome the odds.

On the contrary, city residents frequently posted pictures showing how decades old sewerage system proved an impediment in the natural exit of water.

It is an open secret that the border area villagers were ready to move to cities to help “their brethren in distress”.

The dare with which ex-serviceman Fateh Singh, a revenue official, saved 10 people, including six BSF men, from the floodwaters has made him a cult hero. Later, he rescued three more persons. There are many villagers like Singh whose stories of valour will find mention in the August 15 honours list.