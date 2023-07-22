Floods show best of plan can go awry before nature

Technological advancements notwithstanding, we are still at the mercy of nature. That is what the recent floods proved. Agreed, new inventions and discoveries act as a catalyst in making modern life much easier than it once was. However, it requires a flood, like the one that wreaked havoc in Gurdaspur, to wipe all that away. Instead, we are reminded that nature still controls us, that we are constantly at its beck and call. In a nutshell, no science, no technology is superior to nature. Such trials and tribulations that come in our lives help us grow. The Gurdaspur administration was better prepared this time, as compared to the previous years, to handle the situation. Even before the first drop of rain had fallen in the catchment areas of river Ravi, DC Himanshu Aggarwal and his team had been preparing to face the inevitable. That the damage was there to be done was not the question. The question here was how to minimise its effects. So, fodder was stored and schools, community halls and even religious places were vacated so as to make way for people who would have to be evacuated. On Thursday, after the deluge had done the damage, nearly a hundred officials were asked to report at the Panchayat Bhawan early in the morning. The reason was that Health Minister Balbir Singh was to hold a review meeting. Actually, such meetings are held before a flood-like situation arises and definitely not after the waters start receding. Discussions were held on how to control a potential epidemic. Malaria, dengue and vector-borne diseases were the three words that were heard the most. Meanwhile, word spread that the Kartarpur corridor, a symbol of Sikh heritage and history, was threatened by the swirling waters of the river Ravi. This time the water was flowing in from the Ravi meandering on the Pakistan side of the border. By evening, the waters had reached the periphery but did not touch the main structure.

Red Cross holds medical camp for kids

Even as chaos and mayhem was being witnessed in the city following the flood fury, the Gurdaspur Red Cross De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre, in collaboration with the Sohan Swarna Memorial Trust, organised a free medical check-up camp at Modern School, Mehar Chand road. The Civil Hospital authorities were kind enough to dispatch a medical team, which included four doctors, to the venue. The one-day camp was not only meant for children of the school but also the underprivileged kids staying in the nearby slum areas. They also got a chance to undergo a medical check-up. Civil Surgeon Dr Harbhajan Mandy had directed his team of doctors to visit the camp and provide medical aid. Poor people whose homes and hearths were ravaged by the floods, too, turned up. This reminds one of Winston Churchill who once said: “Healthy citizens are the greatest asset any country can have.”

(Contributed By Ravi Dhaliwal)

#Gurdaspur