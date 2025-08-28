DT
PT
Floodwaters engulf villages in Punjab's Ajnala town, rescue efforts underway

Floodwaters engulf villages in Punjab's Ajnala town, rescue efforts underway

Many stranded residents have been forced to take shelter on rooftops and upper floors of their houses
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Gaggomahal (Ajnala), Updated At : 04:26 PM Aug 28, 2025 IST
Army units along with district administration and police department during rescue operation in Ramdass area. Photo: Vishal Kumar
The breach of earthen embankments in the Ramdass area has led to severe flooding in several villages of Ajnala town in Punjab. Villages such as Gaggomahal, Chahrpur and Sofian are among the worst affected, with many residents stranded in their homes and forced to take shelter on rooftops and upper floors.

Religious organisations are providing 'langars' to stranded people using tractor-trolleys.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said the relief camps have been set up for the flood victims with Additional Deputy Commissioner Amandeep Kaur appointed as the nodal officer.

Other than this, helpline numbers have been issued for those affected by the floods.

However, Gurjit Aujla, Member of Parliament from Amritsar, visited the affected areas and termed the rescue operations 'inadequate'.

