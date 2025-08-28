The breach of earthen embankments in the Ramdass area has led to severe flooding in several villages of Ajnala town in Punjab. Villages such as Gaggomahal, Chahrpur and Sofian are among the worst affected, with many residents stranded in their homes and forced to take shelter on rooftops and upper floors.

Religious organisations are providing 'langars' to stranded people using tractor-trolleys.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said the relief camps have been set up for the flood victims with Additional Deputy Commissioner Amandeep Kaur appointed as the nodal officer.

Other than this, helpline numbers have been issued for those affected by the floods.

However, Gurjit Aujla, Member of Parliament from Amritsar, visited the affected areas and termed the rescue operations 'inadequate'.