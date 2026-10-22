Floral tributes paid to martyrs on Police Commemoration Day in Amritsar

The Punjab Police today paid rich tributes to police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the year to mark Police Commemoration Day at the Martyrs’ Memorial at Police Lines in the city police commissionerate and the Amritsar rural police lines at Daburji here on Wednesday.

A police contingent led by ACP Airport Sapinder Kaur presented a ceremonial salute to the martyrs, while Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill, along with the families of 121 police martyrs, police officers and personnel, veteran BJP leader Lakshmi Kanta Chawla and retired Inspector Shamsher Singh, president of the Punjab Police Pensioners Welfare Association, paid floral tributes at the memorial on the occasion.

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ACP North Gagandeep Singh read out the names of 154 personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces and state police forces who sacrificed their lives while performing their duties between September 1, 2025, and August 31, 2026.

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On the occasion, Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill reaffirmed the department’s commitment to honouring the sacrifices of the martyrs and supporting their families. He said their courage, dedication and supreme sacrifice would continue to inspire police personnel to serve the public with integrity, discipline and commitment.

He also heard the grievances of the families of police martyrs and assured them that their issues would be resolved. He issued instructions to police officials in this regard.