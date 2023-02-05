Flour mill owner shot at

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 4

Two bike-borne armed persons shot at a flour mill owner in Aman Avenue here late last evening. The victim identified as Jatinder Arora (38) suffered a gunshot injury in his leg in the incident.

The police have started a probe and registered a case in this connection.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Parminder Singh Bhandal said the police teams were scanning CCTVs in the area to find clues about the perpetrators. Jatinder was admitted to a hospital and his condition was stable.

“Investigations are under progress to identify the suspects and ascertain the reason behind the incident,” he said.

According to information, Jatinder Arora was present at his flour mill when two bike-borne persons arrived outside his shop. One of the suspects entered the shop and pulled out a pistol and shot at his leg and fled the spot, while firing in air. During preliminary probe, the victim denied any enmity behind the attack. He said he did not know the miscreants.

The DCP said there was cash in the cash box and therefore robbery was not the reason behind the assault. The victim also did not receive any extortion call. He said the police were working on various theories to crack the case.