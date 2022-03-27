Amritsar: Students of Khalsa College for Women have won prizes in different categories by securing top position in competitions held at the flower show organised by Guru Nanak Dev University. In this regard, college Principal Dr Surinder Kaur said in the flower show organised by GNDU the students excelled due to the result of the hard work. Anmol Preet Kaur was the first in rangoli competition, Chan Preet Kaur and Jasveer Kaur have won the second prize in Rangoli.
