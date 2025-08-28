Fly ash dumping threatens village ecosystem

Residents of Jagdev Kalan have raised serious concerns over the unchecked dumping of fly ash near their village. Despite repeated appeals, the authorities have failed to act, allowing the illegal and hazardous practice to continue unabated. Locals allege that industrial units operating near the village are likely responsible for the dumping of fly ash and the discharge of untreated wastewater into surrounding areas.

Advertisement

Nachattar Singh, a resident, said the drainage department remains unaware of the source of the ash. A large pile was recently discovered near the Lahore branch canal, adjacent to the village. He added that the material was being dumped near irrigation drains and canal banks, which poses a direct threat to water and soil quality.

Fly ash is classified as a highly toxic material as it could cause skin allergies, asthma, gastrointestinal diseases and even genetic disorders.

Advertisement

Singh added that beds of the Laksi Nangal drain and another water channel running between Kotli Nagal and Jagdev Kalan were also found to be filled with fly ash.

According to him, individuals involved in the dumping operation arrive in tractors, trolleys and JCB machines during the early morning and late evening hours to escape attention.

Advertisement

Jarnail Singh, another resident who lives near the irrigation drain, shared similar concerns. He said the ash is often dumped during the day when most male members are away for work, making it easier for violators to operate without resistance. He criticised the administration’s lax attitude, which he believes had encouraged “violators”.

Jarnail added that the odour and texture of the ash suggest it had been sourced from pet coke, a byproduct of petroleum refining. He warned that it likely contains toxic elements such as arsenic, beryllium, cadmium, barium, chromium, copper, lead, mercury, molybdenum, nickel, radium, selenium, uranium and zinc.

“Pet coke poses a serious threat to soil fertility, as well as the health of humans and animals,” he said. He urged authorities to conduct laboratory testing of the fly ash to ascertain the extent of damage to the local environment, flora and fauna.