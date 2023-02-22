Flying object spotted in Sarai Amanat Khan area

Tarn Taran, February 21
BSF personnel posted at border outpost (BOP) Amar under Sarai Amanat Khan police station observed a suspected flying object considered to be drone at about 3 am today in the Indian area. The flying object came from the Pakistani side and went back after the troops fired at it. BSF jawans fired three rounds and an illumination bomb at the flying object but could not neutralise it.
DSP Jaspal Singh said nothing had been recovered during a search of the area.
