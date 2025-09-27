Focus on appointments, online courses at Syndicate meeting

The Syndicate meeting of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) was held today. The meeting was chaired by vice-chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh.

The Syndicate approved various decisions including the approval of 30 PhDs; a report for Centre for Internal Quality Assurance (CIQA) specifically to ensure and monitor quality standards in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes, appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff besides programmes relating to colleges and the university campus.

In the meeting, the VC said that Guru Nanak Dev University showcased its stellar achievements across academic, research and societal domains during the recent times. He said that GNDU’s shooters excelled at the 16th Asian Shooting Championship in Kazakhstan, securing five individual gold medals, six team gold medals, two silvers and a bronze for India.

Notably, GNDU was appointed nodal university for the World University Games held in Germany from July 16-27 this year. The university strengthened its faculty by recruiting over 12 members across departments and promoting others under the Career Advancement Scheme. The non-teaching staff also saw direct recruitment and promotions.

He informed the House that for the 2025-26 academic session, GNDU has received 14,352 applications and admitted 6,197 students, a significant rise from last year’s 5,513. Research facilities were extended to affiliated colleges with amendments to support them. Pensioners received arrears and the GNDU Relief Fund was established to aid the community, he said.

He said that placement efforts in the last three months saw 78 students placed, 60 internships secured, and a highest package of Rs 13.47 lakh per annum. GNDU signed 13 MoUs, including collaborations with Sweden’s Karolinska Institute, Arogya CIBioD Healthcare Foundation, and PUM Netherlands for entrepreneurial training. The university submitted the SIA-Arniala Dam Study Report to the state government. GNDU also participated in the 80th UN General Assembly Science Summit, reinforcing its global presence.