DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Focus on appointments, online courses at Syndicate meeting

Focus on appointments, online courses at Syndicate meeting

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Sep 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
GNDU Vice-Chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh chairs the Syndicate meeting in Amritsar.
Advertisement

The Syndicate meeting of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) was held today. The meeting was chaired by vice-chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh.

Advertisement

The Syndicate approved various decisions including the approval of 30 PhDs; a report for Centre for Internal Quality Assurance (CIQA) specifically to ensure and monitor quality standards in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes, appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff besides programmes relating to colleges and the university campus.

In the meeting, the VC said that Guru Nanak Dev University showcased its stellar achievements across academic, research and societal domains during the recent times. He said that GNDU’s shooters excelled at the 16th Asian Shooting Championship in Kazakhstan, securing five individual gold medals, six team gold medals, two silvers and a bronze for India.

Advertisement

Notably, GNDU was appointed nodal university for the World University Games held in Germany from July 16-27 this year. The university strengthened its faculty by recruiting over 12 members across departments and promoting others under the Career Advancement Scheme. The non-teaching staff also saw direct recruitment and promotions.

He informed the House that for the 2025-26 academic session, GNDU has received 14,352 applications and admitted 6,197 students, a significant rise from last year’s 5,513. Research facilities were extended to affiliated colleges with amendments to support them. Pensioners received arrears and the GNDU Relief Fund was established to aid the community, he said.

Advertisement

He said that placement efforts in the last three months saw 78 students placed, 60 internships secured, and a highest package of Rs 13.47 lakh per annum. GNDU signed 13 MoUs, including collaborations with Sweden’s Karolinska Institute, Arogya CIBioD Healthcare Foundation, and PUM Netherlands for entrepreneurial training. The university submitted the SIA-Arniala Dam Study Report to the state government. GNDU also participated in the 80th UN General Assembly Science Summit, reinforcing its global presence.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts