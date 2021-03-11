Foetus found in gurdwara toilet in Amritsar

Amritsar, May 31
A foetus was found in the toilet of Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Deep Singh on Monday. The 3-month-old foetus was first seen by Ajaib Singh, a tea stall owner, who runs his stall near the gurdwara. An unidentified person had thrown the aborted child in the bathroom. The police took it in its custody and sent it to the Civil Hospital for examination. ASI Santokh Singh, Investigating Officer, said a case under Section 318 of the IPC has been registered against unidentified person.
