Fog, chill affect normal life, movement of trains, buses in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 1

City residents witnessed another chilly day with the sun not visible on the horizon. The sun has not been sighted in the city for the last few days, accentuating the cold wave.

Dr Madhu Sudan Dewan, a city-based medical professional, warned that in low temperature conditions and extreme winter, cases of viral infection tend to rise besides cases of hypertension and cardiovascular ailments. Cases of stroke and myocardial infarction (heart attack) also increase in extreme cold conditions. He advised residents, especially the elderly, to avoid jogging in the intense cold. Children and the elderly should avoid exposure to cold, as it might result in health problems, he remarked.

Motorists switch on headlights of their vehicles due to low visibility in Amritsar on Monday.

Railway officials said some trains arrived late, behind their scheduled time, and consequently their departure was also delayed. The railway has withdrawn the operation of over 12 trains falling on dense fog routes.

Intense cold wave gripped the city and its surrounding areas but a dense cover of fog was visible only in the morning and evening hours. The intense cold weather cast an adverse impact on general life. Market places were mostly deserted late in the evening. Even during the day, people could be seen sitting around bonfires in market places to keep themselves warm. The below normal daytime temperature forced people to stay indoors and flow of traffic was normal in the evening rush hours.

With weather forecast predicting that the conditions will persist for a few days, residents are expecting tough days ahead due to harsh winter season.

Roads, public parks and playgrounds, which used to brim with activity and enthusiasm a week ago, can now be seen deserted during the early morning hours. The thick blanket of fog disrupted normal life and the movement of trains and vehicles on road were adversely affected as temperatures plummeted. Fog descended in the wee hours and in evening which reduced the visibility, forcing drivers to switch on the headlights of their vehicles.