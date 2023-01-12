Fog, chill throw normal life out of gear

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, January 11

People in the city woke up to intense cold and dense fog today. The thick layer of fog threw normal life out of gear because of reduced visibility with the elderly and children preferring to stay indoors. In the biting cold wave conditions, a large number of people preferred to commute in the comfort of their four-wheelers, resulting in traffic chaos, especially during the peak hours.

Vehicular traffic was affected as drivers had to keep their speed low to avoid accidents. This was more visible on the peripheral roads.

Returning from the Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport, Shruti Mehra said her car was stuck for over an hour in a traffic jam. Residents active on social media did not hold back from airing their views on the situation. A social media user said he was stuck in traffic jam on the stretch from New Amritsar to the Mall Mandi and another on the Sultanwind road to Tara Wala Pul. Caught in the traffic jam, people honked horns incessantly resulting in a cacophony of sorts on the roads.

The arrival of two trains, namely, Howrah Mail and Sachkhand Express was delayed on Wednesday. Similarly, their return journey also got delayed, causing inconvenience to passengers. Already, the railways has stopped plying of 10 trains from the Amritsar railway station because of reduced visibility in fog and for better train management.

Similarly, several buses were running late at the Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra inter-state bus terminal.

People were seen gathering around bonfires placed on roadsides for warmth. Sale of winter snacks like peanuts, gajack made of jaggery and dry fruits though picked up indicating that winter was at its freezing best.