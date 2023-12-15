Fog engulfs city, visibility reduced to few metres

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 14

A dense fog cover engulfed the city reducing visibility to a few metres on Thursday which caused a huge inconvenience to commuters. Earlier, fog was witnessed in the rural areas only.

The change in weather conditions has also brought a significant decrease in temperature. Earlier, the nights were cold. Now, the people had started feeling the chill during the day time too.

In the rural areas with open agricultural fields, the dense fog reduced visibility to merely five metres. The weather forecasts have predicted substantial drop in the temperature during the next two days due to weak western disturbances.

The forecasts have predicted that the day time temperature would fall to less than 16°C in the next few days. The agriculture experts stated that the cold temperature was good for the wheat crop as it was at the tillering stage. “Farmers should apply light irrigation to vegetable and fodder crops during early morning hours to counter the effects of the frost during the next few days,” said Jatinder Singh Gill, Chief Agriculture Officer. He said farmers should also protect vegetable nurseries and small plant saplings from the frost.

Though the area started witnessing fog for the last few days, luckily the district did not report any road accident due to decreased visibility. “Drivers should keep speed of their vehicles under control and switch on fog lights to avoid accidents,” said experts.