Fog returns, BRTS turns deadly again amid safety lapses in Amritsar

Despite a series of fatal and near-fatal accidents in previous years, the Amritsar Municipal Corporation and the Public Works Department appear to have learnt little from the dangers posed by the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) lanes, especially during the foggy season. With winter fog returning, warning systems on the BRTS corridor are once again missing, turning major city roads into accident traps.

The BRTS corridor has emerged as a persistent cause of road mishaps due to its abrupt and poorly marked entry and exit points. The problem is particularly severe for devotees and tourists visiting the holy city, many of whom are unfamiliar with the road design. As per prescribed safety norms, solar blinkers are mandatory at every entry point of the BRTS lanes. However, these were never installed. As a temporary arrangement, boards with illuminating stickers were put up, but these proved fragile and were soon damaged, leaving the stretch without any effective warning system.

Ironically, even after repeated accidents, essential safety infrastructure such as solar blinkers and stud lights remains missing. While foggy conditions have returned, the BRTS lanes along the GT Road continue to be poorly visible, significantly increasing the risk of collisions.

The stretch from the Golden Gate to Taran Wala Pul has become a major accident-prone zone. Here, the BRTS divider runs through the middle of the road and often goes unnoticed by motorists approaching from the Golden Gate side. Several vehicles have rammed into the divider after drivers failed to spot it in time.

A similar situation prevails on the Batala Road overbridge, where BRTS stations are constructed midway along the carriageway. During the previous foggy season, accidents were reported almost daily on this stretch. On Thursday morning, yet another car collided with the divider of a BRTS station, highlighting the continuing risk. In the past few days alone, multiple minor accidents have already been reported.

Residents say commuters from outside the city are the most vulnerable. “People coming from other cities and states are usually unaware of these black spots. Many locals also fail to notice dividers placed in the middle of the road,” said Pritpal Singh, a resident of the bypass road. He added that devotees travelling overnight to reach Darbar Sahib early in the morning form a large share of accident victims. “In the absence of reflectors or proper warning signs, vehicles often crash into the BRTS dividers,” he said.

Traffic experts have repeatedly blamed the faulty design of the BRTS corridor for the accidents. In August 2019, a state government-appointed committee had identified nine black spots along the 31-km-long BRTS corridor. However, years later, little has changed on the ground.