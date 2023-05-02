Fogging campaign to start soon in city

Amritsar, May 1
Considering recent spells of rain and the continuing low temperature, the municipal corporation has decided to take steps to stop the breeding of mosquitoes in the city.
Taking timely action this year, the MC has prepared the roster for fogging and is going to start it in various areas of the city to prevent the spread of dengue and malaria. The health wing of the MC has constituted teams to start fogging in areas where it is required.
Health wing teams has visited slums and areas marked as mosquito breeding hotspots. Officials of the wing claim that they have a sufficient quantity of insecticides, which will be used for the anti-mosquito drive, besides machines and other equipment.
MC Medical Officer Dr Rama said the MC had six automated fogging machines and six hand-fogging machines ready to be used in all five assembly constituencies of the city.
The Health Department has alerted the malaria and dengue wing as patients are reaching hospitals with the problems of mild fever and low platelets.
