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Home / Amritsar / Fogging intensified in hotspots in Amritsar

Fogging intensified in hotspots in Amritsar

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:56 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Health officials spread awareness on dengue prevention.
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The health department has intensified its dengue prevention drive in hotspot areas of the district, carrying out anti-larval activities, spraying, fogging and public awareness campaigns. A special dengue prevention and awareness drive was also conducted at Amritsar railway station.

Civil Surgeon Dr Rashmi Vij said stagnant water accumulating at various places during the monsoon season provided favourable breeding grounds for mosquitoes. She urged residents to participate in the prevention campaign and take measures to prevent mosquito breeding in and around their homes.

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She appealed to people to spare some time every week to check coolers, refrigerator trays, flower pots, water tanks, containers, unused items lying on rooftops and other places where water could accumulate.

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“Preventing mosquito breeding is the most effective way to protect against dengue,” she said. Dr Vij also advised residents to wear full-sleeved clothes and use mosquito repellents, particularly in areas with high mosquito activity.

District Epidemiologist Dr Harjot Kaur said dengue was a viral disease transmitted through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito. She said common symptoms included high fever, headache, muscle and joint pain, pain behind the eyes and vomiting. In some cases, bleeding from the nose, mouth or gums could also occur.

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She advised people experiencing symptoms suggestive of dengue to get tested and seek treatment at the nearest government health facility without delay.

District MEIO Amandeep Singh led an awareness drive at the railway station and distributed posters and pamphlets among the public.

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