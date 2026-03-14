Folklore Research Academy appeals for peace in West Asia

As the Iran-Israel-USA war hits energy supplies in India amid rising instability in the Middle-East, Punjabi scholars, writers and members of Folklore Research Academy, Amritsar, today issued a statement condemning the devastating war and its repercussions being felt across the subcontinent. Talking to the media in this regard, president of the Academy, Ramesh Yadav, who is one of the founding members of the Hind-Pak Dosti initiative, said that all members of the Punjabi think tank have condemned this devastating war.

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“This war has created a threat not only for these countries but for the entire world. Israel and the US have attacked many cities, military bases, schools, airports and other important places in Iran. These attacks have caused devastation in Iran. Attack on a school in southern Iran with missiles, killing innocent girls is highly condemnable. Gulf countries have also indirectly become a part of this war. Lakhs of people from all over the world and even from India are stranded and face an uncertain future. Millions of innocent civilians have been killed in attacks or face death and displacement. These actions are a violation of international law and the basic principles of international law,” he said.

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Jaswant Singh Randhawa, a Punjabi scholar and writer, said that the Central Government must make concerted efforts to stop the war and prevent consequences it might have for India and its citizens. “Over the years, we have seen how war has never resolved anything. The Russia-Ukraine war saw many Punjabis stuck and lose their lives in collateral damage. Now, many Indians, especially Punjabis stuck in the Middle-East as workers and expats, are facing uncertainty. Citizens are in distress over LPG or fuel supplies. This needs to be stopped,” he said.