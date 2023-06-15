Follow NGT guidelines on waste disposal, Amritsar restaurateurs told

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 14

Municipal Health Officer Dr Yogesh Arora held a meeting with the bulk waste generators of Zone North recently. Owners and managers of hotels, restaurants and resorts of Zone North participated in the meeting. Dr Arora explained the orders issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and guidelines of the government regarding Municipal Solid Waste (MSW).

He said that the Health wing of the MC had asked hotels, restaurants and resorts for segregation and disposal of waste at their own level and also to make organic manure from wet waste. Explaining the instructions of the government for bulk waste generators, he said that if the instructions of the government were not followed, the Municipal Corporation would seal the establishment, issue challans and take legal action.

Dr Arora appealed to the public to segregate the wet and dry waste at source level itself. In the absence of segregation, the Municipal Corporation faces problems during the processing of garbage at the dump. He said the residents of the city should cooperate with the Municipal Corporation in maintaining cleanliness in the city.

Chief Sanitary Inspector Malkit Singh Khaira, Harinderpal Singh, Satinam Singh and Amrik Singh were among those present on the occasion.