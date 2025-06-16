Follow traffic rules, cops tell drivers, shopkeepers

Under the ‘Police Public Contact’ programme organised by the traffic police, a meeting with the shopkeepers and drivers was held at the local Palika Bazar on Sunday. The participants were made aware of the ill-effects of drugs. Besides, an appeal was made to abide by the traffic rules for safe driving. Gurinder Singh Dhillon, DSP (Traffic & NDPS), while speaking on the occasion, appealed to parents to keep a close watch on the activities of their young children like consuming energy drinks.

The DSP also asked the drivers to abide by traffic rules and stressed that the documents of vehicles like registration certificate (RC) and driving licence etc must be in order to come on the road. He also warned the drivers against driving under the influence of liquor or drugs as it is not only illegal but harmful for the body too. The DSP also cautioned the drivers to park their vehicles at prescribed parking spaces to avoid e-challans.

ASI Harjinder Singh, district traffic in-charge and ASI Bikramjit Singh, also addressed the gathering and urged them to be aware of traffic rules for safe driving.