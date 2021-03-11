Follow your passion: Author Kiran Manral

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 27

The Prabha Khaitan Foundation organised a four-day series of “The Write Circle” events in multiple cities of the state, with author Kiran Manral. Manral is an eminent writer and a major social media influencer. She is also an entrepreneur and a researcher.

Manral had a candid session with Ehsaas-Women of Amritsar at an event here. Ehsaas is an initiative by the Prabha Khaitan Foundation to engage women, who support and promote several social and literary initiatives.

The writer, in conversation with Sonakshi Kundra, a member of Ehsaas in Amritsar, talked about her recent book “Rising: 30 Women Who Changed India”. Bringing together stories of gritty, inspiring women from different sections of the society, Manral shared that it is challenging to be a woman in this country.

“Women fight for better representation in every field, for freedom of choice and against patriarchy. So, this book is an opportunity to chronicle stories of these women, who have fought these battles hard and stood as an example for many,” she said.

Manral’s book shares real life stories of women, including luminaries such as Sushma Swaraj, Fathima Beevi, Mahasweta Devi, Amrita Sher-Gil, Lata Mangeshkar, Gayatri Devi and more. Many of the names on the list are familiar for breaking the glass ceiling, but to know in detail about their individual journey and their drive definitely makes for an interesting read.

Manral said the research and documentation that went into the book was consuming. She also said she felt most connected to celebrated author Anita Desai’s journey, as a writer and a journalist. Manral said women must have aspirations and follow their passion.